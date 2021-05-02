AS I LAY DYING's TIM LAMBESIS Sued By Woman For Burns Suffered From Bonfire

According to City News Service, AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis has been sued by a woman who claims she suffered second-degree burns when he sprayed a flammable liquid into a fire pit at his parents' house at the end of last year.

The incident occurred on December 12, 2020 when Vivienne Barcena was allegedly standing near the fire pit and Lambesis squirted an accelerant into it, causing flames to "explode out" and up her arm, back and mid-section.

Lambesis's parents were also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which as filed last week in a San Diego Superior Court.

Tim himself sustained burns to 25 percent of his body in the incident, which he first revealed in an Instagram post on December 16, 2020. At the time, the 40-year-old singer claimed that he was pouring gas into a bonfire when the top slipped off and the liquid ended up getting all over his clothes. He later said that he lost 20 pounds from being bedridden for almost three weeks and suffered some nerve damage. He also assured fans that his "man parts" were not harmed during the incident.

Last month, Lambesis revealed that he lost another five pounds after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Tim was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

In September 2019, AS I LAY DYING released its seventh full-length album, "Shaped By Fire", via Nuclear Blast.

Although most AS I LAY DYING fans have welcomed the group's return, some resistance remains; in late 2018, the band was dropped from the lineup of Spain's Resurrection Fest, and in early 2019, a venue in Memphis, Tennessee called off AS I LAY DYING's performance after it faced online backlash.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.

