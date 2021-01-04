AS I LAY DYING Frontman TIM LAMBESIS's 'Man Parts' Did Not Get Burned In Last Month's Freak Accident

AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis says that his "man parts" were spared when he sustained burns to 25 percent of his body in a freak accident last month.

On December 16, the 40-year-old singer revealed that he had been pouring gas into a bonfire when the top slipped off and the liquid ended up getting all over his clothes, setting him on fire.

On Sunday (January 3), Lambesis posted a new video update to his Instagram in which he revealed that some crucial parts of his anatomy were unaffected in the incident.

"Hey everybody, I wanted to give a recovery update," Tim said. "Today actually marks the first day in a little over three weeks that I've been out of bed for most of the day. And yesterday was actually the first day they changed my dressings without having to scrub my wounds. That's a huge relief because scrubbing my wounds is by far the most painful part of the recovery process."

He continued: "I'm very, very thankful my face did not get burned. And for whatever reason — it's a very common question, so I should let you know — my man parts did not get burned. I did lose 20 pounds from being stuck in bed for three weeks. And I do have shakes, as you can kind of see, from my nerves reconnecting. It's not really something I can control quite yet, but I will get it all back together. And I just am very, very thankful for everybody that wrote me."

Lambesis was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

In September 2019, AS I LAY DYING released its seventh full-length album, "Shaped By Fire", via Nuclear Blast.

Although most AS I LAY DYING fans have welcomed the group's return, some resistance remains; in late 2018, the band was dropped from the lineup of Spain's Resurrection Fest, and in early 2019, a venue in Memphis, Tennessee called off AS I LAY DYING's performance after it faced online backlash.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.

