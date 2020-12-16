AS I LAY DYING Frontman TIM LAMBESIS Suffers Burns To 25 Percent Of Body In Freak Accident

AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis is recovering at a Southern California hospital after sustaining burns to 25 percent of his body in a freak accident.

The 40-year-old singer was apparently pouring gas into a bonfire when the top slipped off and the liquid ended up getting all over his clothes.

Earlier today, Lambesis shared a photo of him lying in a hospital bed, and he included the following message: "Keep your head up no matter what! I'm doing the best I can to make a thumps up on my way to surgery (in about 30 minutes).

"I apologize to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened. The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.

"I've been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely. Today's surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week. It will be for the best so that we won't have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me.

"I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually."

Lambesis was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

In September 2019, AS I LAY DYING released its seventh full-length album, "Shaped By Fire", via Nuclear Blast.

Although most AS I LAY DYING fans have welcomed the group's return, some resistance remains; in late 2018, the band was dropped from the lineup of Spain's Resurrection Fest, and in early 2019, a venue in Memphis, Tennessee called off AS I LAY DYING's performance after it faced online backlash.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.

