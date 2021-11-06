AS I LAY DYING Frontman TIM LAMBESIS Launches BORN THROUGH FIRE Project

AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis has announced the formation of a new project called BORN THROUGH FIRE. The group — on which Lambesis has apparently collaborated with WOLVES AT THE GATE guitarist Joey Alarcon — will release its first two songs, "Reintroduction" and "Bone By Bone", on Friday, November 12 via Modern Music Empire.

A 20-second audio snippet is available below.

Lambesis recently stated about BORN THROUGH FIRE's musical direction: "The best description of the material that I've heard from a close friend who has heard it is this… It's cinematic, heavy, and modern, but it still has classic metal throwback elements at the same time."

The BORN THROUGH FIRE launch comes six months after Lambesis was sued by a woman who claimed she suffered second-degree burns when he sprayed a flammable liquid into a fire pit at his parents' house at the end of last year. Tim himself sustained burns to 25 percent of his body in the incident, which he first revealed in an Instagram post on December 16, 2020. At the time, the 40-year-old singer claimed that he was pouring gas into a bonfire when the top slipped off and the liquid ended up getting all over his clothes. He later said that he lost 20 pounds from being bedridden for almost three weeks and suffered some nerve damage. He also assured fans that his "man parts" were not harmed during the incident.

Tim was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

In September 2019, AS I LAY DYING released its seventh full-length album, "Shaped By Fire", via Nuclear Blast.

