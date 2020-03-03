AS I LAY DYING Announces 'Burn To Emerge' Spring 2020 U.S. Tour With WHITECHAPEL

AS I LAY DYING will embark on the "Burn To Emerge" tour in May. Support on the trek will come from WHITECHAPEL and SHADOW OF INTENT.
AS I LAY DYING is continuing to promote its seventh full-length album, "Shaped By Fire", which was released last September via Nuclear Blast.
Tour dates:
May 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
May 21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
May 23 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
May 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
May 26 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
May 28 - Destin, FL - Rock Destin
May 29 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
May 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
June 01 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
June 02 - Richmond, VA - The National
June 03 - New York, NY - Gramercy
June 05 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
June 06 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 07 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
June 09 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
June 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
June 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
June 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
June 13 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
June 14 - Wichita, KS - Wave
June 15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
June 16 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
June 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
June 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
June 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
AS I LAY DYING guitarist Phil Sgrosso recently said that he now has " the most positive relationship" he has ever had with the band's singer Tim Lambesis, who was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.
In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.
In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.
"I can only speak for myself personally, but there was a strange relationship between Tim and I before this all happened," Sgrosso told San Diego CityBeat last month. "But, over time, to see who he has changed into after serving his sentence and going into his rehabilitation process, and for the two of us to have the most positive relationship we've ever had is definitely the most ideal situation. I have to admit, it took a leap of faith on my side to believe and trust he became a better person. There was a willingness to forgive once he was seeking it from all those closest to him."
"Shaped By Fire" was produced by AS I LAY DYING and was mixed by Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, California, while mastering was completed by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, Tennessee. The only exception was the track "My Own Grave", which was produced by AS I LAY DYING, co-produced by Drew Fulk and mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.
"The word 'family' describes the level of interaction and dynamic between our band," Sgrosso told San Diego CityBeat. "While on tour, we're living together, but also when we're off tour, at home we meet up and work together. The cool part is now it's more positive than it's ever been between us all."
Although most AS I LAY DYING fans have welcomed the group's return, some resistance remains; in late 2018, the band was dropped from the lineup of Spain's Resurrection Fest, and last year, a venue in Memphis, Tennessee called off AS I LAY DYING's performance after it faced online backlash.
The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.