AS I LAY DYING Announces 'Burn To Emerge' Spring 2020 U.S. Tour With WHITECHAPEL

AS I LAY DYING will embark on the "Burn To Emerge" tour in May. Support on the trek will come from WHITECHAPEL and SHADOW OF INTENT.

AS I LAY DYING is continuing to promote its seventh full-length album, "Shaped By Fire", which was released last September via Nuclear Blast.

Tour dates:

May 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

May 21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

May 23 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

May 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 26 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

May 28 - Destin, FL - Rock Destin

May 29 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

May 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

June 01 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

June 02 - Richmond, VA - The National

June 03 - New York, NY - Gramercy

June 05 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

June 06 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

June 07 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

June 09 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

June 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

June 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

June 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

June 13 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

June 14 - Wichita, KS - Wave

June 15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

June 16 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

June 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

June 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

June 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

AS I LAY DYING guitarist Phil Sgrosso recently said that he now has " the most positive relationship" he has ever had with the band's singer Tim Lambesis, who was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

"I can only speak for myself personally, but there was a strange relationship between Tim and I before this all happened," Sgrosso told San Diego CityBeat last month. "But, over time, to see who he has changed into after serving his sentence and going into his rehabilitation process, and for the two of us to have the most positive relationship we've ever had is definitely the most ideal situation. I have to admit, it took a leap of faith on my side to believe and trust he became a better person. There was a willingness to forgive once he was seeking it from all those closest to him."

"Shaped By Fire" was produced by AS I LAY DYING and was mixed by Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, California, while mastering was completed by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, Tennessee. The only exception was the track "My Own Grave", which was produced by AS I LAY DYING, co-produced by Drew Fulk and mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

"The word 'family' describes the level of interaction and dynamic between our band," Sgrosso told San Diego CityBeat. "While on tour, we're living together, but also when we're off tour, at home we meet up and work together. The cool part is now it's more positive than it's ever been between us all."

Although most AS I LAY DYING fans have welcomed the group's return, some resistance remains; in late 2018, the band was dropped from the lineup of Spain's Resurrection Fest, and last year, a venue in Memphis, Tennessee called off AS I LAY DYING's performance after it faced online backlash.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.