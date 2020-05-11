AS I LAY DYING Announces 2021 'Burn To Emerge' U.S. Tour, Unveils 'Torn Between' Music Video

The official music video for the song "Torn Between" from California metallers AS I LAY DYING can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's seventh full-length album, "Shaped By Fire", which was released last September via Nuclear Blast.

Last week, the band announced that its May/June 2020 "Burn To Emerge" U.S. tour would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates will take place in February and March 2021, and will keep the same lineup with WHITECHAPEL and SHADOW OF INTENT.

Tickets purchased for the canceled tour will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

Confirmed dates for AS I LAY DYING's "Burn To Emerge" U.S. 2021 tour with WHITECHAPEL and SHADOW OF INTENT are:

Feb. 17 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto

Feb. 18 - Flagstaff, AZ @ The Orpheum Theater

Feb. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Feb. 20 - Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos

Feb. 21 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Feb. 23 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec

Feb. 25 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Feb. 26 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Feb. 27 - Destin, FL @ Rock Destin

Mar. 01 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Mar. 03 - New York, NY @ Gramercy

Mar. 05 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Mar. 06 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Mar. 07 - Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

Mar. 09 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

Mar. 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

Mar. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Mar. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Mar. 13 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Mar. 14 - Wichita, KS @ Wave

Mar. 15 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Mar. 16 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's

Mar. 17 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

Mar. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Mar. 20 - Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

This past March, AS I LAY DYING issued a previously unreleased song called "Destruction Or Strength". The track, which was recorded during the sessions for "Shaped By Fire", is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers, including Bandcamp as a "pay-what-you-want" download.

All proceeds from the single and the "Destruction Or Strength" cover artwork t-shirt will be aggregated and donated to the AS I LAY DYING road crew and Feeding San Diego.

AS I LAY DYING guitarist Phil Sgrosso recently said that he now has " the most positive relationship" he has ever had with the band's singer Tim Lambesis, who was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

"Shaped By Fire" was produced by AS I LAY DYING and was mixed by Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, California, while mastering was completed by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, Tennessee. The only exception was the track "My Own Grave", which was produced by AS I LAY DYING, co-produced by Drew Fulk and mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

