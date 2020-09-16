ARTILLERY's 'The Last Journey' Single To Feature Former Singer FLEMMING RØNSDORF

On October 16, Danish thrash metal legends ARTILLERY will release the new song "The Last Journey" — featuring former singers Flemming Rønsdorf and Søren Adamsen — digitally and on vinyl via Metal Blade Records. The B-side is a cover of the METALLICA classic "Trapped Under Ice".

"The Last Journey" is dedicated to the memory of former ARTILLERY guitarist Morten Stützer, who passed away in October 2019.

Comments the band: "When ARTILLERY lost Morten in October last year, we decided to do a song to honor him. The song is called 'The Last Journey' and features former singers Søren Adamsen and Flemming Rønsdorf together with the rest of the band. A very epic song. The B side is also one of Morten's and ARTILLERY's fave songs, a cover of METALLICA's 'Trapped Under Ice', which [METALLICA] put the final touches on in our and MERCYFUL FATE's rehearsal room, which they borrowed just before recording it in Sweet Silence in 1984."

Both songs have been recorded and produced at Medley Studio by Søren Andersen.

Fans can check out a video teaser for "The Last Journey" below.

ARTILLERY will enter Medley Studio again on October 5 to record a studio album with new guitarist Kræn Meier.

ARTILLERY 2020 is:

Michael Bastholm Dahl - vocals
Michael Stützer - guitars
Kræn Meier - guitars
Peter Thorslund - bass
Joshua Madsen - drums

Back in the 1980s, ARTILLERY was one of the biggest European thrash sensations on the scene, characterized by intense, energetic riffing and unique vocals of Rønsdorf. Their debut album, "Fear Of Tomorrow" and the follow-up, "Terror Squad", have gained a legendary status, becoming some of the most thrilling thrash releases of the late '80s period. In 1999, ARTILLERY reformed and released "B.A.C.K.", produced by Andy Sneap, which was hailed immediately as a return to form.

ARTILLERY's most recent album, "The Face Of Fear", came out in 2018.


