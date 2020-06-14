ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Releases Music Video For 'Apocalyptic'

Canadian metal upstarts ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN have released the music video for the song "Apocalyptic", off their second full-length album, "Harbinger".

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN comments: "This video is super cool because we did everything ourselves. We took the current state of the world and used it as a challenge to be productive and make something with integrity to entertain the people stuck at home. It's a creative vision made solely by ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN from us to you and we are stoked to share it with everyone with the help of the fine folks at Nuclear Blast!"

Released in March 2019, "Harbinger" was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof (DEVILDRIVER, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, ALL THAT REMAINS, TRIVIUM) and mastered by Alan Douches (DARKEST HOUR, EVERY TIME I DIE, SUICIDE SILENCE).

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN started as a band with a mission to play music without compromise and carve its way through the music scene on its own terms. Coming from a small city in Northern Canada, this was a necessary strategy, since the band didn't come up in a big city scene with regular promoters, venues and attendees.

After touring in support of two self-released albums, "Endless Nights" and "Shadows", the band began plotting its next release. On a whim, they decided to send some of the new demos to one of their heroes, Jason Suecof at Audiohammer Studios, to see if he would be interested in recording them. To the band's absolute surprise, Jason liked what he heard, and found time between some of the heavy-hitters that he had been working on to record the material. This was an opportunity the band couldn't pass up, and immediately started planning the trip of flying over 3,000 miles, from one end of the continent of North America to the other, to record the best songs the band had ever written.

Fast forward to after two successful recording sessions produced by Jason Suecof and mastered by Mark Lewis, the band was able to attract the attention of A&R legend Monte Conner. Conner was impressed with what he heard and quickly struck a deal with the band.

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN is:

Jamison Friesen - vocals

Brendan Anderson - lead guitar

Kevin Student - bass

Ryan Sorensen - guitar

Ty Fox - drums

