ARMORED SAINT's GONZO SANDOVAL Completes Drum Tracks For New Album

ARMORED SAINT drummer Gonzo Sandoval has completed laying down drum tracks for the band's new album. According to Gonzo, he recorded his parts for 11 songs over a six-day period at Eldorado Recording Studio in Burbank, California with engineer Josh Newell and producer and ARMORED SAINT bassist Joe Vera. The follow-up to 2015's "Win Hands Down" will be released in the fall of 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

Gonzo shared several photos of the recording sessions on social media and included the following message: "I'm so proud to be done with my Gonzo Drums of Thunder, drum tracks on the new ARMORED SAINT record, to be released in fall 2020 on Metalblade records !!! It was not easy!!! Engineer @josh.newell.recordings and producer @joey_vera did an excellent job recording, gathering the killer performances and creating these amazing drum tracks with today's technology! Feeling like I had 11 babies in 6 days!"

Last year, singer John Bush told the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio show "Wired In The Empire" that the band had "some songs" already written for the upcoming disc. "We don't want to wait too long before we put out a record, but on the same token, we thought 'Win Hands Down' is an amazing record and we're going to be hard-press to surpass it," he said. "ARMORED SAINT, it's kind of the way our career has gone. The way I see it, it's all about the quality, not the quantity, and I say that because I have to say that. It's true. I'd rather have 25, 30 years when we're all dead and gone and people look back on us and go, 'That was a cool band and they made some really cool records.' It's not like 'They made 20 records and maybe five of them were good and there's 15 bombs.' I don't want people to feel that way about ARMORED SAINT. I say that because we kind of have to do that because it's what our career has turned into. It would be cool to get out a record in less than five years. We went from 'Revelations' in 2000, to 'La Raza' in 2010. Granted, I was in ANTHRAX during that time. 'Win Hands Down' we cut in half and put it out in five. The tunes so far sound killer."

"Win Hands Down" was released in June 2015 via Metal Blade Records.

In the summer of 2018, ARMORED SAINT completed a North American tour commemorating the band's classic "Symbol Of Salvation" album. On this special run, the group performed "Symbol Of Salvation" in its entirety, with select shows recorded for a live DVD.

