ARMORED SAINT To Release New Album In October

ARMORED SAINT will release its new album in October via Metal Blade Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Win Hands Down" was tracked with veteran producer/engineer Bill Metoyer and bassist/producer Joey Vera and was once again being mixed by Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH).

This past February, ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush told "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about the upcoming disc: "We don't have an official title yet, so I don't wanna say anything that's gonna be premature. But I think it's gonna be an incredible record. I'm really proud of all the tunes that we've written, because it sounds like an ARMORED SAINT record for 2020.

"We always take the foundation of the origins of what this band is, but we always wanna push it and grow and try to push the envelopes and challenge ourselves as songwriters," he added.

Among the tracks set to appear on ARMORED SAINT's new LP are "My Jurisdiction" (described by Bush as "a little AEROSMITH-y), "Lone Wolf" and possible first single and video, "Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants", which is "a rad tune" with "a lot of moody changes in it and a big chorus," according to John.

More recently, Bush and Vera have been working on a song called "Unfair" which the singer described as "a slower song, but very, very moody. It's a different type of ballad, if you will, for ARMORED SAINT. It's awesome," he said.

In May, ARMORED SAINT released a new video for its digital single "Isolation (Live From Isolation)" — a live re-recording of the classic track "Isolation", which appeared on 1987's "Raising Fear" album. This new version was recorded and filmed in April while all of the band members were quarantined at their homes in Los Angeles.

"Win Hands Down" was released in June 2015 via Metal Blade.

ARMORED SAINT's latest release was a live album, "Carpe Noctum", which came out in February 2017.

