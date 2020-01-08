ARMORED SAINT Resumes Recording New Album

ARMORED SAINT has resumed recording its new album for a tentative late 2020 release via Metal Blade Records. Jeff Duncan has begun laying down guitar tracks with veteran producer/engineer Bill Metoyer and bassist/producer Joey Vera at the helm.

Last month, ARMORED SAINT drummer Gonzo Sandoval revealed that he recorded his parts for 11 songs over a six-day period at Eldorado Recording Studio in Burbank, California with Vera and engineer Josh Newell.

In 2018, singer John Bush told the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio show "Wired In The Empire" that the band had "some songs" already written for the follow-up to 2015's "Win Hands Down". "We don't want to wait too long before we put out a record, but on the same token, we thought 'Win Hands Down' is an amazing record and we're going to be hard-press to surpass it," he said. "ARMORED SAINT, it's kind of the way our career has gone. The way I see it, it's all about the quality, not the quantity, and I say that because I have to say that. It's true. I'd rather have 25, 30 years when we're all dead and gone and people look back on us and go, 'That was a cool band and they made some really cool records.' It's not like 'They made 20 records and maybe five of them were good and there's 15 bombs.' I don't want people to feel that way about ARMORED SAINT. I say that because we kind of have to do that because it's what our career has turned into. It would be cool to get out a record in less than five years. We went from 'Revelations' in 2000, to 'La Raza' in 2010. Granted, I was in ANTHRAX during that time. 'Win Hands Down' we cut in half and put it out in five. The tunes so far sound killer."

"Win Hands Down" was released in June 2015 via Metal Blade Records.

In the summer of 2018, ARMORED SAINT completed a North American tour commemorating the band's classic "Symbol Of Salvation" album. On this special run, the group performed "Symbol Of Salvation" in its entirety, with select shows recorded for a live DVD.

