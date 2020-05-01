ARMORED SAINT Releases 'Isolation (Live From Isolation)' Video And Digital Single

Long-running California metallers ARMORED SAINT have released a new video for their digital single "Isolation (Live From Isolation)" — a live re-recording of the classic track "Isolation", which appeared on 1987's "Raising Fear" album. This new version was recorded and filmed in April 2020 while all of the band members were quarantined at their homes in Los Angeles.

Bassist Joey Vera comments: "Like everyone else right now, we're trying to make the best of the situation. So we decided to have a little fun with one of our older songs. It was fun playing with a stripped-down version of 'Isolation'; lyrically and sonically, it just fit for the times. Be safe everyone and enjoy your 'Isolation'!"

Frontman John Bush states: "With live shows in a sad state of limbo, we decided to come together (yet apart) and revisit the song 'Isolation' from the 1987 'Raising Fear' record. We did an acoustic, swampy take on it. It was a fun, raw project."

ARMORED SAINT recently completed work on its new studio album, due out in the fall via Metal Blade Records.

"We're overjoyed with the completion of the new ARMORED SAINT record," enthuses Bush. "We feel the songwriting has taken yet another giant step."

Vera adds: "We're super excited right now, putting final touches on our new record in the mastering stage. We really tried to challenge ourselves with both songwriting and performance, and the results are something we're taking with great pride."

The follow-up to 2015's "Win Hands Down" was tracked with veteran producer/engineer Bill Metoyer and Vera and was once again mixed by Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH).

This past February, Bush told "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about the upcoming disc: "I think it's gonna be an incredible record. I'm really proud of all the tunes that we've written, because it sounds like an ARMORED SAINT record for 2020.

"We always take the foundation of the origins of what this band is, but we always wanna push it and grow and try to push the envelopes and challenge ourselves as songwriters," he continued. "So, I think we do that."

Among the tracks set to appear on ARMORED SAINT's new LP are "My Jurisdiction" (described by Bush as "a little AEROSMITH-y), "Lone Wolf" and possible first single and video, "Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants", which is "a rad tune" with "a lot of moody changes in it and a big chorus," according to John.

More recently, Bush and Vera have been working on a song called "Unfair" which the singer described as "a slower song, but very, very moody. It's a different type of ballad, if you will, for ARMORED SAINT. It's awesome," he said.

"Win Hands Down" was released in June 2015 via Metal Blade.

ARMORED SAINT's latest album release was a live effort, "Carpe Noctum", which came out in February 2017.


