ARMORED SAINT Completes Mixing New Album

ARMORED SAINT has completed work on its new album for a tentative late 2020 release via Metal Blade Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Win Hands Down" was tracked with veteran producer/engineer Bill Metoyer and bassist/producer Joey Vera and was once again being mixed by Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH).

Vera announced the LP's completion in a social media post over the weekend. He wrote: "It's official. The new @thearmoredsaint is done mixing and is off to be mastered. Time to celebrate and wash off this studio tan. Thank you to my wife @tracyvera1 for putting up w my caca. Thanks to @jayruston for another killer mix! And to all who participated here. @josh.newell.recordings @mrphilenglish @bill_metoyer @dizzyfnreed @chris_broderick_guitar @metalbladerecords @mitch_rellas John and Jake Ayala all of our endorsers and to the SAINT boys who played and sang their asses off. #album #celebrate #metal #newmusic #metalbladerecords #imsureiforgotsomethingimportant #shelterinplace"

This past February, ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush told "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about the upcoming disc: "We don't have an official title yet, so I don't wanna say anything that's gonna be premature. But I think it's gonna be an incredible record. I'm really proud of all the tunes that we've written, because it sounds like an ARMORED SAINT record for 2020.

"We always take the foundation of the origins of what this band is, but we always wanna push it and grow and try to push the envelopes and challenge ourselves as songwriters," he continued. "So, I think we do that. We'll put out this record — hopefully it'll come out in maybe late summer, early fall, realistically — and then we'll do some shows."

Among the tracks set to appear on ARMORED SAINT's new LP are "My Jurisdiction" (described by Bush as "a little AEROSMITH-y), "Lone Wolf" and possible first single and video, "Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants", which is "a rad tune" with "a lot of moody changes in it and a big chorus," according to John.

More recently, Bush and Vera have been working on a song called "Unfair" which the singer described as "a slower song, but very, very moody. It's a different type of ballad, if you will, for ARMORED SAINT. It's awesome," he said.

"Win Hands Down" was released in June 2015 via Metal Blade.

ARMORED SAINT's latest release was a live album, "Carpe Noctum", which came out in February 2017.

