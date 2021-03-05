ARCHITECTS Top U.K. Album Chart For First Time With 'For Those That Wish To Exist'

ARCHITECTS have claimed their first No. 1 on the official U.K. albums chart following an exceptionally close race for this week's top spot.

The British metalcore band's ninth album, "For Those That Wish To Exist", finishes the week just 550 chart sales ahead of its closest competition, MAXIMO PARK and its new record, "Nature Always Wins".

For ARCHITECTS, it's not only the band's first chart-topper, but its first Top 10 album too; their previous peak was No. 15 with 2016's "All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us".

Celebrating the news, and paying tribute to his late bandmate Tom Searle, ARCHITECTS singer Sam Carter told OfficialCharts.com: "I cannot begin to tell you how much this means to us. Thank you to every single person who bought this record. We love you so much and we could not have done this without you. To have an album that connects this much, with what we're talking about — trying and pushing for a better world — it's unbelievable. As ever, everything we do is for Tom Searle, our brother."

"For Those That Wish To Exist" is ARCHITECTS' sixth No. 1 on the official Rock & Metal Albums chart, and is the week's best-selling album on vinyl and top seller in independent record shops.

On "For Those That Wish To Exist", ARCHITECTS examine the part we are all playing in the world's slow destruction, and tackle the biggest questions facing the future of our planet. Such concerns that have long been prevalent in the music of a band who have continually championed and shared their platform with causes such as Sea Shepherd, are outspoken critics of barbaric exercises such as fox hunting, and who focus on sustainability in everything from their touring to merch production.

The record's 15 tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course, and a paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of human condition, "For Those That Wish To Exist" calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

"This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet," summarized principal songwriter Dan Searle. "I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there."

ARCHITECTS is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

Photo credit: Ed Mason

