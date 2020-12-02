ARCHITECTS Release Music Video For New Single 'Black Lungs'

England-based post-metalcore quintet ARCHITECTS will release its ninth studio album, "For Those That Wish To Exist", on February 26 via Epitaph. The record arrives as the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed 2018 release "Holy Hell", which took a look at the pain and despair that lay at the heart of losing a brother, bandmate, and best friend in Tom Searle, the group's founding guitarist.

The official music video for the album's second single, "Black Lungs", can be seen below. Directed by Jeb Hardwick, the track calls for us to examine the role we are currently playing in the destruction of the world with barren landscapes and foreshadowing of extinction.

On "For Those That Wish To Exist", ARCHITECTS examine the part we are all playing in the world's slow destruction, and tackle the biggest questions facing the future of our planet. Such concerns that have long been prevalent in the music of a band who have continually championed and shared their platform with causes such as Sea Shepherd, are outspoken critics of barbaric exercises such as fox hunting, and who focus on sustainability in everything from their touring to merch production.

The record's 15 tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course, and a paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of human condition, "For Those That Wish To Exist" calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

"This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet," summarizes principal songwriter Dan Searle. "I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there."

"For Those That Wish To Exist" track listing:

01. Do You Dream Of Armageddon?

02. Black Lungs

03. Giving Blood

04. Discourse Is Dead

05. Dead Butterflies

06. An Ordinary Extinction

07. Impermanence (feat Winston McCall of PARKWAY DRIVE)

08. Flight Without Feathers

09. Little Wonder (feat. Mike Kerr of ROYAL BLOOD)

10. Animals

11. Libertine

12. Goliath (feat. Simon Neil of BIFFY CLYRO)

13. Demi God

14. Meteor

15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe

ARCHITECTS is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

Photo credit: Ed Mason

