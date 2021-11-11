ARCHITECTS Announce Global Streaming Event At ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

England-based post-metalcore quintet ARCHITECTS will performing an exclusive global streaming event from the legendary Abbey Road Studios on December 11. The performance will be backed by Parallax Orchestra, made up of some of England's best and most versatile classical musicians, arranged and written by Simon Dobson, Parallax Orchestra's conductor and a three-times British Composer award (BASCA) winner for his compositions.

Abbey Road Studios stream will premiere via Veeps on December 11 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET and will be available for 48 hours afterwards. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

In February this year, ARCHITECTS released its ninth studio record, and the first U.K. number 1, "For Those That Wish To Exist", via Epitaph Records. The LP finds the band tackling the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with its grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet building upon ARCHITECTS' hallmark post-metalcore sound by layering a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey. The record's 15 tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of the human condition, "For Those That Wish To Exist" calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

In the U.S., "For Those That Wish To Exist" debuted No. 1 on the Digital Album chart, No. 6 on the Current Rock Album chart, and No. 80 on the Billboard 200.

ARCHITECTS is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.