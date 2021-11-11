ARCHITECTS Announce Global Streaming Event At ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

November 11, 2021 0 Comments

ARCHITECTS Announce Global Streaming Event At ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

England-based post-metalcore quintet ARCHITECTS will performing an exclusive global streaming event from the legendary Abbey Road Studios on December 11. The performance will be backed by Parallax Orchestra, made up of some of England's best and most versatile classical musicians, arranged and written by Simon Dobson, Parallax Orchestra's conductor and a three-times British Composer award (BASCA) winner for his compositions.

Abbey Road Studios stream will premiere via Veeps on December 11 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET and will be available for 48 hours afterwards. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

In February this year, ARCHITECTS released its ninth studio record, and the first U.K. number 1, "For Those That Wish To Exist", via Epitaph Records. The LP finds the band tackling the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with its grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet building upon ARCHITECTS' hallmark post-metalcore sound by layering a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey. The record's 15 tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of the human condition, "For Those That Wish To Exist" calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

In the U.S., "For Those That Wish To Exist" debuted No. 1 on the Digital Album chart, No. 6 on the Current Rock Album chart, and No. 80 on the Billboard 200.

ARCHITECTS is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).