ARCHITECTS Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour

England-based post-metalcore quintet ARCHITECTS has just announced a 2021 North America headline tour. The trek is set to kick off in Los Angeles on November 2 and will include an appearance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida. General on-sale for the headlining run begins Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m local time.

ARCHITECTS 2021 tour dates:

Nov. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Nov. 03 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Nov. 05 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

Nov. 06 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Nov. 08 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven

Nov. 11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

Nov. 13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Nov. 14 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Nov. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Nov. 17 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore

Nov. 19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Nov. 20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Nov. 23 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

Nov. 25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Nov. 26 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

Nov. 28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Nov. 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

Dec. 01 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Dec. 02 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

ARCHITECTS' latest album, "For Those That Wish To Exist", finds the band tackling the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with its grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet building upon ARCHITECTS' hallmark post-metalcore sound by layering a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey. The record's 15 tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of the human condition, "For Those That Wish To Exist" calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

"For Those That Wish To Exist" debuted No. 1 on the Digital Album chart, No. 6 on the Current Rock Album chart, and No. 80 on the Billboard 200. The singles "Meteor", "Dead Butterflies", "Black Lungs" and colossal single "Animals" have amassed more than 58 million streams and 18 million YouTube views. Additionally, "Animals" charted Top 5 at rock radio.

ARCHITECTS is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.