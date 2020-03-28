ARCH ENEMY's MICHAEL AMOTT Pays Tribute To SLAYER's 'Hell Awaits' For 35th Anniversary

ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott has paid tribute to SLAYER's classic second album, "Hell Awaits", which celebrated its 35th anniversary this past week.
On Friday (March 27), Amott took to his Instagram to share a photo of him holding a vinyl copy of "Hell Awaits", and he included the following message: "What a band, SLAYYEERRRR!!! Read somewhere that SLAYER's 'Hell Awaits' record turns 35 years old today! I think it's pretty cool that I still have my vinyl copy I bought when it came out. I remember clearly dropping the needle on this for the first time at my parents house and the intro sounded so evil and menacing...I was extremely impressed. Fast forward a whole bunch of years to 2003 and my band ARCH ENEMY is on tour with SLAYER with this original classic lineup — and they’re playing 'At Dawn They Sleep', 'Necrophiliac' and 'Hell Awaits' every night! Also, Kerry King showed me how to play the riffs in the title track correctly. Sometimes Metal dreams do come true, kids! #SLAYER #HELLAWAITS"
Back in 2011, Amott told the Sonisphere web site that SLAYER was the "Big Four" band that has meant the most to him musically.
"I grew listening to all four of these bands" — referring to SLAYER, METALLICA, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX — "and I enjoyed all their early albums a lot and they helped shape me into the musician I am today," he said. "However, SLAYER is the band that has consistently been playing extreme metal and have kept the spirit of thrash alive."
In the fall of 2018, Amott revealed that he had commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to ARCH ENEMY's "Will To Power" album. Released in 2017, that disc marked the second ARCH ENEMY album since the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of Alissa White-Gluz. It was also the first ARCH ENEMY disc to feature former NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.
"Will To Power" was released via Century Media Records. Co-produced by Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson, the disc was mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator and friend Jens Bogren (OPETH, AT THE GATES, DIMMU BORGIR). The LP's cover artwork was designed by Alex Reisfar.
View this post on Instagram
What a band, SLAYYEERRRR!!! Read somewhere that Slayer’s “Hell Awaits” record turns 35 years old today! ? I think it’s pretty cool that I still have my vinyl copy I bought when it came out. I remember clearly dropping the needle on this for the first time at my parents house and the intro sounded so evil and menacing...I was extremely impressed. Fast forward a whole bunch of years to 2003 and my band Arch Enemy is on tour with Slayer with this original classic lineup - and they’re playing “At Dawn They Sleep”, “Necrophiliac” and “Hell Awaits” every night! Also, Kerry King showed me how to play the riffs in the title track correctly. Sometimes Metal dreams do come true, kids! ? #SLAYER #HELLAWAITS
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).