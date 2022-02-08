ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Names Her Favorite Female Vocalists Of All Time (Video)

In a recent Cameo video requested by Sobre La Dosis, ARCH ENEMY frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz was asked to name her favorite female vocalists of all time. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That is such a tough question. Even more broadly, if I had to choose one vocalist of all time as my favorite, I really don't know who I would say. I could probably choose, like, a top five or even, like, a top three, potentially. But there's so many different vocalists that I love for different reasons. So my answer might change depending on the day. I would say right now, in this exact moment in time, I'm gonna say that my favorite female vocals are Brody Dalle from THE DISTILLERS because she's just got so much attitude and it's so raw and that's, like, her true voice, which I love. But, of course, I also love Lzzy Hale [from HALESTORM] because she's just technically amazing and she's got a beautiful tone. I love Noora [Louhimo] from BATTLE BEAST because she's just absolutely incredible. Janis Joplin… There's so many amazing, amazing female vocalists that totally inspire me every time I see them or hear them and really push me to keep on trying to improve and just get better at my own singing."

On July 29, ARCH ENEMY will release its 11th studio album, "Deceivers", via Century Media Records. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Handshake With Hell", directed by Patric Ullaeus, was made available earlier in the month.

"Deceivers" will mark the third ARCH ENEMY album since the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of White-Gluz (formerly of THE AGONIST). It will also be the second ARCH ENEMY disc to feature former NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.

This spring, ARCH ENEMY and BEHEMOTH will return to the states to co-headline "The North American Siege 2022" tour with NAPALM DEATH and UNTO OTHERS as special guests, before ARCH ENEMY appears at select summer festivals; the rescheduled "European Siege 2022" tour (with ARCH ENEMY, BEHEMOTH, CARCASS, UNTO OTHERS) will kick off in the fall.

