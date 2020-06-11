ARCH ENEMY, TRIVIUM, SOILWORK And DARK TRANQUILLITY Members Contribute Vocals To 'Metal: Hellsinger' Game

June 11, 2020 0 Comments

ARCH ENEMY, TRIVIUM, SOILWORK And DARK TRANQUILLITY Members Contribute Vocals To 'Metal: Hellsinger' Game

Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) and Björn Strid (SOILWORK) have contributed vocal performances to "Metal: Hellsinger", the new game from developer The Outsiders and publisher Funcom.

"Metal: Hellsinger" is a rhythm first-person shooter (FPS) game, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause.

Defeat the demon hordes with a skull-clad blade or a wide range of murderous guns. Each weapon has its own ultimate ability, such as Murder of Crows or The Big Goodbye.

Play through an epic storyline, narrated by award-winning actor Troy Baker. Then conquer the leaderboards or challenge your friends to beat your score in Challenge Mode.

Although commonly known as Hell, The Infernal Planes is in reality a union of a thousand Hells, all of which are terrifying and diabolical in their own way. In order to dethrone The Red Judge, you must fight your way through the fiercest corners, from the icy world of Voke to the maddening world of Stygia.

"Metal: Hellsinger" is created by an experienced FPS team at The Outsiders and is the passion project of David Goldfarb, game director on "Payday 2" and lead designer on "Battlefield 3" and "Battlefield: Bad Company 2".

"There's this zen state you get into with rhythm games, and I also get into it with first-person shooters. And I thought it would be cool if you could do both. Especially if I could do it with music that I love," Goldfarb told IGN.

"Metal: Hellsinger" will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC in 2021.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).