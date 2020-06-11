ARCH ENEMY, TRIVIUM, SOILWORK And DARK TRANQUILLITY Members Contribute Vocals To 'Metal: Hellsinger' Game

Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) and Björn Strid (SOILWORK) have contributed vocal performances to "Metal: Hellsinger", the new game from developer The Outsiders and publisher Funcom.

"Metal: Hellsinger" is a rhythm first-person shooter (FPS) game, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause.

Defeat the demon hordes with a skull-clad blade or a wide range of murderous guns. Each weapon has its own ultimate ability, such as Murder of Crows or The Big Goodbye.

Play through an epic storyline, narrated by award-winning actor Troy Baker. Then conquer the leaderboards or challenge your friends to beat your score in Challenge Mode.

Although commonly known as Hell, The Infernal Planes is in reality a union of a thousand Hells, all of which are terrifying and diabolical in their own way. In order to dethrone The Red Judge, you must fight your way through the fiercest corners, from the icy world of Voke to the maddening world of Stygia.

"Metal: Hellsinger" is created by an experienced FPS team at The Outsiders and is the passion project of David Goldfarb, game director on "Payday 2" and lead designer on "Battlefield 3" and "Battlefield: Bad Company 2".

"There's this zen state you get into with rhythm games, and I also get into it with first-person shooters. And I thought it would be cool if you could do both. Especially if I could do it with music that I love," Goldfarb told IGN.

"Metal: Hellsinger" will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC in 2021.

