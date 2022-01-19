ARCH ENEMY And BEHEMOTH Announce Co-Headlining 'North American Siege' 2022 Tour With NAPALM DEATH

ARCH ENEMY and BEHEMOTH will embark on "The North American Siege 2022" tour in the spring. Set to kick off in April, the trek also features U.K. grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH and heavy gothic rockers UNTO OTHERS as special guests.

ARCH ENEMY's Michael Amott (guitar) comments: "I honestly couldn't be more excited about having ARCH ENEMY join forces with BEHEMOTH, NAPALM DEATH and UNTO OTHERS for a run of dates through North America in 2022! A killer package of quality mayhem right there — can't fckn wait!"

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski adds: "To say that we are dying to return on the road would be an understatement! In fact, we've never been more hungry to reunite with our legions... not only to bring young of the hottest extreme metal touring lineups in a long time but also to bring you NEW BEHEMOTH music! Rejoice!!!"

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

"The North American Siege 2022" tour dates featuring ARCH ENEMY and BEHEMOTH plus special guests NAPALM DEATH, UNTO OTHERS:

April 16 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

April 18 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

April 19 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

April 21 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

April 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

April 23 - Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

April 26 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

April 28 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

April 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

May 02 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May 04 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 09 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

May 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 13 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

Last month, ARCH ENEMY released another new song, "House Of Mirrors". Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen, an accompanying music video for the track was directed by Grupa13.

"House Of Mirrors" marked the second new ARCH ENEMY track to be made available in four years, following the October 2021 arrival of "Deceiver, Deceiver".

In the fall of 2018, Amott revealed that he had commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to the "Will To Power" album. Released in 2017, that disc marked the second ARCH ENEMY LP since the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of ex-THE AGONIST frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz. It was also the first ARCH ENEMY disc to feature former NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in his previous group, NEVERMORE, was not involved in the writing for "Will To Power".

BEHEMOTH released its latest full-length, "I Loved You At Your Darkest", in 2018 to vast critical acclaim. "I Loved You At Your Darkest" marked a milestone in the history of the band, being not only their most successful album, but also an audiovisual masterpiece: from its detailed, blasphemous artwork to the highly vicious yet deeply emotional tracks.

BEHEMOTH's latest EP, "A Forest", came out in May 2020 via Metal Blade. The EP's title track was a cover of THE CURE classic, and it featured a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also included a live version of the title track as well as two songs from the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" sessions.

BEHEMOTH supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February 2020.

