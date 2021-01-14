ARC OF LIFE Feat. YES Members: New Song 'Just In Sight' Now Available

ARC OF LIFE, the new progressive rock supergroup featuring three members of the current YES lineup — vocalist/guitarist Jon Davison, bassist/vocalist Billy Sherwood and additional drummer Jay Schellen — plus Dave Kerzner (SOUND OF CONTACT) on keyboards and Jimmy Haun (also featured on YES albums in the past) on guitar, will release its self-titled debut album on February 12 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Fans can get another taste of the band's forthcoming debut with the second single, "Just In Sight".

The concept behind ARC OF LIFE is, in keeping with the progressive rock philosophy, to craft creative, challenging, and ear-pleasing music that pushes boundaries.

Sherwood describes the music as "interesting, with well-crafted songs, performed with precision and grace. All songs feature memorable melodies and lyrics that take the listener on a sonic adventure. Dynamic arrangements with peaks and valleys... it's all there."

The other idea behind the band is that YES would be a clear point of influence. But while YES is clearly the main point of comparison, a lot of musical similarities can be drawn to describe ARC OF LIFE's grandiose and epic approach to music.

In Davison's words: "Each YES member understands and supports when others may desire to explore and thrive along new artistic avenues. We then each find further inspiration to bring back to the YES fold."

But all the descriptions are best left to the listeners to discern for themselves as repeat listens will reveal more layers.

ARC OF LIFE is a true garden of delight for progressive rock fans and the band is looking forward to performing live.

"Once the world gets over the COVID hump, ARC OF LIFE will be planning as much touring as we can fit in between YES and our other projects," Davison says. "Quite honestly, we're all chomping at the bit to be out performing again."

"Arc Of Life" track listing:

01. Life Has A Way
02. Talking With Siri
03. You Make It Real
04. Until Further Notice
05. The Magic Of It All
06. Just In Sight
07. I Want To Know You Better
08. Locked Down
09. Therefore We Are
10. The End Game

Lineup:

Billy Sherwood - Bass and vocals
Jon Davison - Vocals
Jay Schellen - Drums
Jimmy Haun - Guitars
Dave Kerzner - Keyboards



