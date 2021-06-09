APOCALYPTICA's North American Tour With LACUNA COIL Postponed For A Third Time, Now Will Take Place In April/May 2022

Finnish cello rockers APOCALYPTICA have postponed their "The Cell-0 Tour" of North America for a third time due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The original dates were set to begin in May 2020 before being moved back to early 2021 and then to late summer 2021. The trek, which will feature support from LACUNA COIL, will now take place in April and May 2022. The tour will include newly announced stops in Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Albany.

2022 tour dates:

April 07 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
April 08 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
April 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
April 11 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
April 12 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
April 14 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
April 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
April 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
April 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
April 18 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway
April 24 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace
April 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
April 27 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
April 28 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
April 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian
April 30 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
May 01 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre
May 02 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 03 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
May 04 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
May 05 - Toronto, ONT @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre 4

This past April, APOCALYPTICA released the official music video for its collaboration with PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix on a cover version of the CREAM classic "White Room". The track was produced by Howard Benson at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California and mixed by Chris Lorde-Alge.

"White Room" was the first release from APOCALYPTICA since "Talk To Me", which arrived last August. That song was a collaboration with HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

APOCALYPTICA's latest studio album, "Cell-0", came out in January 2020. The effort was the band's first fully instrumental record in 17 years.

2015's "Shadowmaker" was APOCALYPTICA's first album to feature just one singer — former SCARS ON BROADWAY guitarist Franky Perez — instead of guest collaborators. The disc was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON).

Prior to enlisting Perez, who will accompany APOCALYPTICA on the 2022 North American tour, the band released eight albums that melded the classically trained cello mastery of the three core bandmembers with the harder elements of the rock world, including drums and guest vocalists, such as Gavin Rossdale from BUSH, and Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR fame.

Back in 2018, APOCALYPTICA's Eicca Toppinen stated about the band's decision to make an all-instrumental album at this point in the group's career: "On the previous ones, we always combined the instrumental songs with the vocal songs, and it was great to have the featuring artists, it was great to work with Frank Perez for the 'Shadowmaker' album. But then, on the other hand, it became a bigger interest for us, like, okay, it would be interesting to make a full instrumental album, so there's no compromise with anything."

