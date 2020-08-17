APOCALYPTICA Taps HALESTORM's LZZY HALE For New Single, 'Talk To Me'

Finnish cello rockers APOCALYPTICA have collaborated with HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale on their new single, "Talk To Me". The track will be released digitally on Friday, August 21.

APOCALYPTICA's latest studio album, "Cell-0", came out in January. The effort was the band's first fully instrumental record in 17 years.

2015's "Shadowmaker" was APOCALYPTICA's first album to feature just one singer — former SCARS ON BROADWAY guitarist Franky Perez — instead of guest collaborators. The disc was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON).

Prior to enlisting Perez, APOCALYPTICA released eight albums that melded the classically trained cello mastery of the three core bandmembers with the harder elements of the rock world, including drums and guest vocalists, such as Gavin Rossdale from BUSH, and Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR fame.

Back in 2018, APOCALYPTICA's Eicca Toppinen stated about the band's decision to make an all-instrumental album at this point in the group's career: "On the previous ones, we always combined the instrumental songs with the vocal songs, and it was great to have the featuring artists, it was great to work with Frank Perez for the 'Shadowmaker' album. But then, on the other hand, it became a bigger interest for us, like, okay, it would be interesting to make a full instrumental album, so there's no compromise with anything."

