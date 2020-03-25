APOCALYPTICA Reschedules North American Tour Dates For January/February 2021

Due to the current global health crisis as well as government-imposed travel and live performance restrictions, Finland's APOCALYPTICA has rescheduled all U.S. and Canada dates on the band's 2020 "Cell-0" world tour. This decision was made following the recommendations and legal regulations of government authorities including the Center For Disease Control to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Please hold on to your tickets and VIP packages as they will be honored on the new, rescheduled dates, listed below.

APOCALYPTICA's Pettru Kivilaakso states: "We surely are living in unbelievable times at the moment... So meanwhile, listen to good music, listen to 'Cell-0', try to stay positive, and remember that APOCALYPTICA loves you and we will go through this all together. See you soon."

APOCALYPTICA's 2021 tour dates with LACUNA COIL:

Jan. 27 - The Plaza Live, Orlando, FL

Jan. 28 - The Masquerade - Heaven, Atlanta, GA

Jan. 30 - Emo's, Austin, TX

Jan. 31 - House of Blues, Houston, TX

Feb. 02 - Sunshine Theatre, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Feb. 03 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona

Feb. 04 - The Mayan, Los Angeles, CA

Feb. 05 - The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

Feb. 06 - Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Feb. 08 - The Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA

Feb. 09 - Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC Canada*

Feb. 10 - Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC Canada *

Feb. 12 - Midway, Edmonton, AB Canada

Feb. 13 - The Palace Theater, Calgary, AB Canada

Feb. 15 - First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 16 - House of Blues, Chicago, IL

Feb. 17 - Queen Elizabeth 2H, Toronto, ON Canada

Feb. 18 - MTelus, Montreal, QC Canada

Feb. 19 - Webster Theater, Hartford, CT

Feb. 20 - Big Night Live, Boston, MA

Feb. 21 - Webster Hall, New York, NY

* Current ticket holders' tickets will be valid for the February 9, 2021 date only. If current ticket holders wish to attend the February 10 date, the promoters will do their best to accommodate on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier in the month, APOCALYPTICA's Eicca Toppinen told Tuonela about the pandemic: "I think this coronavirus, it's been all the time a matter of time. We have had Ebola, we have had SARS, we have had all these kinds of diseases growing up. I'm not a specialist, so I don't know which things are a result of human actions, but most likely we have affected the ecosystem so much that I think it's just a matter of time that nature creates viruses and bacteria that will kill a lot of people.

"We are living in crazy times," he continued. "We've been always living in crazy times. It would be wrong to say that now it's so much more terrible than it was. The past times were even more brutal and more terrible in many ways, but still, with all the knowledge we have now, we should be able to put our act together better and make really actions that we know that are necessary to keep things going in the right path."