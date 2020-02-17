APOCALYPTICA Joined By AMARANTHE's ELIZE RYD For 'I Don't Care' Performance In Oslo (Video)

Fan-filmed video footage of APOCALYPTICA performing the song "I Don't Care" on February 16 in Oslo, Norway, with a special guest appearance by AMARANTHE's Elize Ryd on lead vocals, can be seen below.

Released in 2008, "I Don't Care" was APOCALYPTICA's first No. 1 rock radio hit in the U.S. The track, which originally featured vocals from then-THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Adam Gontier, appeared on APOCALYPTICA's sixth studio album, "Worlds Collide".

APOCALYPTICA's latest LP, "Cell-0", came out in January via Silver Lining Music.

In support of "Cell-0", APOCALYPTICA — cellists Eicca Toppinen, Perttu Kivilaakso and Paavo Lötjönen, and drummer Mikko Sirén — were the special guests for SABATON on a 15-country, 23-date European tour that kicked off on January 17 in Zurich, Switzerland and concluded in Oslo. AMARANTHE also appeared on the bill.

The recording of "Cell-0" followed a four-year break between albums that gave the band a fresh perspective and affected the way it approached the new music. The album sees APOCALYPTICA return to its roots and is the quartet's first instrumental album in 17 years, finding the APOCALYPTICA members challenging themselves to discover new flavors and colors in their respective instruments.

"Cell-0" was produced by APOCALYPTICA, mixed by Andrew Scheps (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, LANA DEL REY, METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH), and recorded at Sonic Pump Studios in Helsinki.

Rather than put strategic attention on aspects like writing singles, the band approached "Cell-0" as a fully formed piece of art, connecting the right details and hues with the energy of being a real cello-metal band. By pushing themselves to find other places and levels in their music, APOCALYPTICA opened up to some seemingly unorthodox methods and emotions while traveling through that creative process.

"These new songs have so many layers and are so complex, and it's not always easy to point exactly what they are about," Toppinen expressed. "But I think that's also the beauty of instrumental music, that the listener always can feel free to experience the same songs in very, very different ways. It's also one reason why we don't want to explain the songs before they're experienced."

