February 12, 2022

APOCALYPTICA Collaborates With Finnish Rock Legend ISMO ALANKO On New Version Of 'Peltirumpu'

Finnish cello rockers APOCALYPTICA have released their collaboration with Ismo Alanko on a reworked version of the song "Peltirumpu", a track originally written and recorded by Alanko's former band SIELUN VELJET.

In a statement accompanying the release of the song, APOCALYPTICA said: "This is a big one for us! By being part of Laulu Rakkaudelle (Secret Song Suomi) on MTV, we were recently able to collaborate with the Finnish rock legend Ismo Alanko on a recreation of his legendary track 'Peltirumpu'.

"It was really an honor to get to work on this with a guy who has spearheaded Finnish rock since the 70s! The track itself has a slow build before turning into a bonafide Finnish rocker!"

In May 2018, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett played a cover version of the song "Rappiolla", originally written and recorded by Alanko's '80s band HASSISEN KONE, during METALLICA's concert at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

Last April, APOCALYPTICA released the official music video for its collaboration with PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix on a cover version of the CREAM classic "White Room". The track was produced by Howard Benson at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California and mixed by Chris Lorde-Alge.

"White Room" was the first release from APOCALYPTICA since "Talk To Me", which arrived in August 2020. That song was a collaboration with HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

APOCALYPTICA's latest studio album, "Cell-0", came out in January 2020. The effort was the band's first fully instrumental record in 17 years.

