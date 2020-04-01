ANVIL's STEVE 'LIPS' KUDLOW: 'I Have No Regrets'

In a recent interview with France's United Rock Nations, ANVIL frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow was asked if he had any regrets about the band's career path thus far. He responded (hear audio below): "You can always go 'shoulda, woulda, coulda,' but at the end of the day, if anything had changed… To be honest with you, I think it worked out the way that it should and the best way that it could. If I'd made it to begin with, right now we wouldn't be sitting here. I wouldn't be sitting here at 64 years old with something to do with my life, and I'm making money and I'm not fucking broke. Okay? A lot of musicians who had made it when they were 20 years old, by the time they're 64, they've got none of the fucking money in the bank. They're fucking broke. They were once rock stars. Anything they had, they had and lost. They can never get it back. No fucking thanks.

"I went and I worked a regular job, and I raised a family," he continued. "And I've got real estate. I am in fucking the best place I can possibly be. Because now I've got a house that's my own. I've got a family that's my own, that didn't fall apart. I got all that done. And now I'm starting to make it in music. So none of it is under threat of being wrecked because I'm on drugs and fucking it up on the road. I'm old enough and mature enough not to be drinking and fucking getting wasted and wasting my life away, like you do when you're young, when you think that there's endless tomorrows. Every day and every fucking minute counts. And that's the beautiful thing about where I am and what it is, because I really respect where I am right now and I respect the fans for loving ANVIL and I don't think of them as being replaceable: 'I'll replace you. I'll write another album and I'll replace you. I'll do better later.' There is no later. It's all a moment. It's all now. Live it now. Make it the best it can be now. And those kind of things come with age and wisdom.

"So what I'm saying is everything ended up where it had to end up and where it should end up, and I'm grateful for it. So I have no regrets, and that's where it all is."

ANVIL's latest album, "Legal At Last", was released in February via AFM Records.

A Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based group, ANVIL was formed in 1978 by childhood friends, Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner. Both came from Jewish families and had been playing music together since their teens. ANVIL is considered to have been an influence on many metal bands, including METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX.

Though initially a four-piece band, ANVIL's current lineup includes Kudlow, Reiner and bassist Chris Robertson.

ANVIL gained popularity and new fans since the 2008 theatrical documentary, "Anvil: The Story Of Anvil", which is currently available on Netflix.

