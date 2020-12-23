ANVIL's STEVE 'LIPS' KUDLOW Has No Choice But To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

In a new interview with Heavy Culture, guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow of Canadian metal legends ANVIL was asked if he plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. He responded (see video below): "If and when the vaccine is offered to me, I really don't have a choice, because I can tell you right now that I already know you won't be able to get on an airplane or travel around the world like I do unless you've had a vaccination. I doubt it.

"You just have to look what's happened in the last 24 hours," he continued. "All the doors are closed in every fucking country 'cause they're afraid of this new mutated fucking coronavirus. So now they've got a second threat on top of the first threat. So, yeah, I doubt you're gonna get anywhere without a vaccination. So, the short answer is yeah, of course, I'm gonna get the vaccine."

ANVIL, a Toronto-based group, was formed in 1978 by childhood friends Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner. Both came from Jewish families and had been playing music together since their teens.

Though initially a four-piece band, ANVIL's current lineup includes Kudlow, Reiner and bassist Chris Robertson.

ANVIL gained popularity and new fans since the 2008 theatrical documentary, "Anvil: The Story Of Anvil", which is currently available on Netflix. The film focused on how ANVIL got together, and stayed together, through decades of hard work and setbacks.

ANVIL's latest album, "Legal At Last", was released in February via AFM Records. The disc was recorded at Soundlodge studios in Rhauderfehn in the northwest of Germany.

