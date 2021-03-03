ANVIL's LIPS Defends TED NUGENT: 'He Never Says Anything Without The Backing Of Real Hard Statistics'

March 3, 2021 0 Comments

ANVIL's LIPS Defends TED NUGENT: 'He Never Says Anything Without The Backing Of Real Hard Statistics'

In a new interview with "The Chuck Shute Podcast", ANVIL frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow was asked if he would ever debate outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent on some of the issues they are both passionate about. Lips responded (see video below): "It's interesting. He's definitely got different views, especially when it comes to marijuana; we'd probably be at each other's throats over that. But a lot of what he says is truth, logic and common sense. You can get angry at me — go ahead — but when you tell people the truth, they usually get pissed off, and that's what a lot of people get when they hear Ted talk.

"I'm an environmentalist and so is he, but we actually have a lot of places where we are in complete fucking sync — there's no question about it," he continued. "There's a lot of things that I completely agree with him — no question about it.

"Certainly, if I was born in Detroit and was raised there, I'd believe that owning a gun is a necessity and a God-given right… I agree with Ted — making guns illegal only puts guns in the hands of criminals… Unarmed and helpless is unarmed and helpless. What can I say?

"There's a lot of things that he says that make sense," Lips added. "The other thing is statistically — he talks about statistics. He never says anything without the backing of real hard statistics. Gun-free zones have the highest fucking murder rates. They do. It's just as simple as that.

"Watch [Ted] on Piers Morgan," he said, referring to Nugent's 2013 appearance on CNN where Ted discussed gun control and gun ownership with Piers Morgan. "Piers Morgan tried to argue everything, and Ted walked all over him.

"They can't undo America's history and Constitution. They're trying really hard, but they're not gonna undo it — it ain't gonna happen. I mean, I'm not an American, but I know they're not taking foundational fucking Constitutional rights out — it ain't gonna happen.

"I'm not gonna start waving the flag, 'Take the guns away from everybody.' Fuck that! There's a reason for everything, man. And the whole foundational aspect of America, if it wasn't for the gun… The whole being of America is written into its history due to the gun. How would you have fucking won the land? You didn't beat the First Nation people with bow and arrows. You won the land because you had guns — and they didn't. And the other thing is, we didn't win the Second World War with a pie in the face; we invented the atomic fucking bomb — the ultimate gun.

"What is human philosophy? What are we? We are a fucked-up animal, and we are at the top of the food chain, and the only way that we can keep the numbers down is killing each other."

Nugent, an avid supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has repeatedly said that last year's presidential election was a fraud, insisting that "hundreds of thousands of dead people" voted and claiming that machines were "rigged" to give a Donald Trump vote to Joe Biden.

In December, Nugent said that he would refuse to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus and he railed against pharmaceutical companies and their development of the vaccine. Four months earlier, he repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggested the official death count from the coronavirus was inflated.

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).