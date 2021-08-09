ANVIL To Begin Recording New Album Tomorrow

Canadian metal legends ANVIL are about to enter the studio to begin recording their new LP. Earlier today (Monday, August 9), the band's guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow tweeted: "Starting our recording of our 19th studio album in Germany tomorrow!! Nice to be back in Europe!!"

ANVIL released its latest album, "Legal At Last", in February 2020 via AFM Records as a digipak, on digital, black vinyl and some limited colored vinyl. In an interview with the "Music Mania" podcast, Lips stated about the effort: "Some people feel that it's the best record we've ever done. To tell you the truth, that's what's actually going on out there. I'm not surprised in a certain way, because it's the momentum like I was talking about has never been this intense. I think there's a certain truth to it. Probably the best album we've ever done."

ANVIL recorded "Legal At Last" at Soundlodge studios in Rhauderfehn in the northwest of Germany. Speaking about the LP's musical direction, drummer Robb Reiner told The Metal Voice: "It's just a continuation of what we've been doing for the last four or five years, really. Some very powerful riffs. It's gonna be more smashing, crushing ANVIL."

Added Kudlow: "Of course, it's all fresh and new, but the roots are still very much ourselves. Everybody who liked us before is gonna like us still, and people who didn't like us are still not gonna like us. Ultimately, that's where it's gonna sit, 'cause I am not gonna tailor my music and my songs to the people that don't like us and hope that they will. I'm gonna do the exact opposite. The people that love us, they wanna hear specific kind of tempos and riffs, and I look for those things, 'cause it's really my vocabulary, and I'm gonna continue with that — with new subjects and new things to sing about."

He continued: "I think that this album has some of the best slow pounders and some of the best fast stuff that we've ever done. You're trying to be different 'cause you don't want it to be exactly the same, 'cause then you're just repeating yourself — you're not being creative."

Regarding the "Legal At Last" title, Reiner said: "'Legal At Last' is mainly about two things. We celebrate the legalization of the ANVIL bong because Canada changed its marijuana laws last year, which means we no longer sail close to the wind all the time. That's why the album title announces that ANVIL are legal at last. Our fans have always known that, but the public at large treated us like criminals for a long time." Kudlow added: "'Legal At Last' is our way of telling the public: 'It's okay, ANVIL are okay, you're allowed to like us at last!'"

ANVIL, a Toronto-based group, was formed in 1978 by childhood friends, Kudlow and Reiner. Both came from Jewish families and had been playing music together since their teens. ANVIL is considered to have been an influence on many metal bands, including METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX.

Though initially a four-piece band, ANVIL's current lineup includes Kudlow, Reiner and bassist Chris Robertson.

ANVIL gained popularity and new fans since the 2008 theatrical documentary, "Anvil: The Story Of Anvil", which is currently available on Netflix.

