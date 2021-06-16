Anti-Vaccine Protesters Picket Outside FOO FIGHTERS' First Full-Capacity Pandemic-Era Concert

Anti-vaccine protesters demonstrated outside FOO FIGHTERS' concert in Agoura Hills, California that allowed only vaccinated fans.
The Dave Grohl-fronted outfit performed at the Canyon Club on Tuesday (June 15) as a warm-up gig for FOO FIGHTERS' appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 20.
Fans wishing to attend last night's concert had to show photo ID as well as proof of vaccination in order to pick up their non-transferable tickets for the 21+ show.
According to Variety, former child star Ricky Schroder was one of the protesters outside the venue.
"Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination," Schroder wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, one day after the Canyon Club show was announced. "Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots....Fool."
A few of the FOO FIGHTERS fans attending the concert posted about the protesters on social media. One user wrote, "some real low-quality humans at the @foofighters show in agoura hills CA tonight," while another said, "This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a ‘Vaccine Segregationist.'"
Schroder, known for his work in the movie "The Champ" and the television series "Silver Spoons", made headlines last month when he was videotaped confronting a Costco employee about mask wearing.
In 2020, Schroder drew criticism when he donated to help bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two people during a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
View this post on Instagram
Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots....Fool.
Posted by Ricky Schroder on Sunday, June 13, 2021
This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a “Vaccine Segregationist”. #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/fyDAZ2QcXn
— Christian Miles (@cmilessports) June 16, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).