ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Reveals His Proudest Career Achievement

March 30, 2020 0 Comments

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian was recently interviewed by Ben Brodie of BenFillsIn.com. You can now watch the chat below.

Asked how much of his life has been devoted to music, Ian responded: "I've been playing guitar since I was nine, so that's 47 years ago. ANTHRAX started in 1981, so it's safe to say, since '81. Next year will be our 40th anniversary, with ANTHRAX. So, yeah, a lot of time — would be my answer. 40 years of my life playing guitar in ANTHRAX. There's not many bands that last that long and are still making records and still touring and doing it at the level that we do it and with the energy that we do it.

"People always ask me, 'What's the proudest thing of your career? What are you most proud of?' And it's that — it's my career," he continued. "It's the fact that we've been a band for so long, and we get to keep doing this. I still get to play guitar in ANTHRAX. For me, that's the thing I'm most proud of."

ANTHRAX has spent the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in late 2020 or early 2021.

ANTHRAX's next disc will be the third full-length release since the 2010 return of singer Joey Belladonna, who came back into the fold for the "Big Four" shows with METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH, in the process helping inspire a new wave of creativity.

This past January, ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante said that the band's upcoming album will be "weird and pissed off."

