ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Pays Tribute To His Father-In-Law MEAT LOAF: 'There Are So Many Stories To Tell'

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian has paid tribute to his father-in-law, iconic rock singer Meat Loaf, who died on Thursday (January 20) at the age of 74.
Earlier today, Ian took to his social media to write: "There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time. For now, what I know is that Meat's legacy will live on through his family - Pearl, Amanda and Revel. Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts.
"Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it.
"I love you Meat."
Ian and his wife, Meat's daughter Pearl Aday, celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary on January 15.
Scott and Pearl met in 1999 when ANTHRAX was out on the "Maximum Rock" summer package tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, which featured Pearl as one of its back-up singers. Their son Revel Young Ian was born in June 2011.
Aday was named after the infamous Janis Joplin and is the god daughter to Maria Muldaur. In addition, she and her band have opened for VELVET REVOLVER.
When asked what it was like having the iconic Meat Loaf as his father-in-law, Ian said in an interview: "It's like having anyone as your father-in-law. It's not like he's on stage when you're hanging out with the guy. We actually had dinner with him last night, and all we talked about was fantasy football. He's just a regular guy who happens to be a legendary rock star."
Meat Loaf's amazing career spanned six decades and saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including "Fight Club", "Focus", "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World".
His "Bat Out Of Hell" remains one of the 10 top-selling albums of all time.
The Dallas-born singer's real name was Marvin Lee Aday.
His 1993 hit "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" earned him a Grammy Award.
"Bat Out Of Hell" was also adapted as a stage musical, written by longtime collaborator Jim Steinman.
