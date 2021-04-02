ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Interviews KISS's PAUL STANLEY For SiriusXM's 'Never Meet Your Heroes'

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian interviewed KISS frontman Paul Stanley for an all-new episode of Ian's show "Never Meet Your Heroes", which airs on Volume, SiriusXM's 24/7 talk radio channel dedicated to music. A two-minute snippet from the chat is available below.

"Never Meet Your Heroes" sees Ian interviewing his celebrity idols and musical influences about what inspires them. The program launched in late 2016 and featured Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT as Scott's first guest.

In a 2016 interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Ian stated about how the idea for "Never Meet Your Heroes" came about: "Well, I wasn't out there looking for it until somebody called me from Sirius and asked if I'd be interested. They launched this Volume channel of all talk about music. There are some people up there who have seen my talking shows, and I guess felt the same way — that I'd be right for their channel."

