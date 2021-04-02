ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Interviews KISS's PAUL STANLEY For SiriusXM's 'Never Meet Your Heroes'

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian interviewed KISS frontman Paul Stanley for an all-new episode of Ian's show "Never Meet Your Heroes", which airs on Volume, SiriusXM's 24/7 talk radio channel dedicated to music. A two-minute snippet from the chat is available below.
"Never Meet Your Heroes" sees Ian interviewing his celebrity idols and musical influences about what inspires them. The program launched in late 2016 and featured Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT as Scott's first guest.
Listeners can find "Never Meet Your Heroes" on Volume (channel 106), as well as anytime on the SiriusXM app. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.
In a 2016 interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Ian stated about how the idea for "Never Meet Your Heroes" came about: "Well, I wasn't out there looking for it until somebody called me from Sirius and asked if I'd be interested. They launched this Volume channel of all talk about music. There are some people up there who have seen my talking shows, and I guess felt the same way — that I'd be right for their channel."
SiriusXM's Volume channel is home to a variety of programs dedicated to the conversations about music. Programs include "WHOOOSH!" hosted by Simon Le Bon, "The Jimmy Jam Show", "Lefsetz Live" hosted by Bob Lefsetz, "Feedback" with Nik Carter and Lori Majewski, "Debatable" hosted by Mark Goodman and Alan Light, "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" and more.
Don't miss an all-new episode of Never Meet Your Heroes w/@Scott_Ian where he sits down w/rock icon @PaulStanleyLive to discuss his decades w/@kiss and his new Paul Stanley's Soul Station album "Now And Then." Tune in tonight at 9pm ET or listen anytime on the @SIRIUSXM app! pic.twitter.com/7FzdIfD4s4
— SiriusXM VOLUME (@siriusxmvolume) April 1, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).