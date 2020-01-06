ANTHRAX's Next Album Will Be 'Weird And Pissed Off,' Says CHARLIE BENANTE

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante says that the band's next album will be "weird and pissed off."
The follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" will be ANTHRAX's third full-length release since the 2010 return of singer Joey Belladonna, who came back into the fold for the "Big Four" shows with METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH, in the process helping inspire a new wave of creativity.
Earlier today, Benante tweted out a Revolver magazine article about ANTHRAX's next LP included the following message: "We are making a record of songs that will span the history of our musical landscape . It's weird and pissed off."
At last year's Download festival in the United Kingdom, Benante spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for ANTHRAX's next disc. "I was talking to the [other] guys [in ANTHRAX] about it," Charlie said. "I said, 'I don't wanna make another record.' Not that we'd just make another record, but this time I wanna make a statement musically. 'Cause I hear bands coming out with music, and I don't think they're putting much emphasis on longevity anymore. I think [they have the attitude], 'Let's just get this out so we can go on tour.' … I wanna make records so that our fans, six months to a year later, go, 'Wow! I just discovered this on that record.'"
According to Benante, fans can expect to hear some surprises on ANTHRAX's next disc. "There's some extreme stuff on this record that we touched on," he said. "There's different things that we're gonna try and do that's gonna make it next level."
Earlier last year, Benante told Australia's "Everblack" podcast that ANTHRAX's new music is shaping up to be "a little more in the aggressive style."
"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the band experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP "Worship Music".
Thanks to @Revolvermag - we are making a record of songs that will span the history of our musical landscape . It’s weird and pissed off whatever it is ? pic.twitter.com/2lSMuOxaRy
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) January 6, 2020
