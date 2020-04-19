ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Shares Message Of Support For Coronavirus-Infected Crew On USS Theodore Roosevelt

ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna and his wife Krista Belladonna have sent a video message of support to the coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

As of Friday, 660 sailors on the aircraft carrier had tested positive for the virus and seven were hospitalized. There are currently 4,865 total crew members on the ship, which means around 13 percent of the crew have now tested positive.

Earlier today (Sunday, April 19), Joey tweeted: "To those on board @USSTheodoreRoosevelt, whom we visited last Oct; friends, family, all military. We've tried for some time to get a message to the ship. Due to being at sea or recent events it hasn't been possible. But it is now in their hands and is requested we share."

In the 36-second video, Joey can be heard saying: "Hi, this is Joey Belladonna and Krista Belladonna here, and I wanna wish the best to everyone aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and every service member in the U.S. military. I wish all good health to those who have taken ill and a speedy, full recovery."

Krista added: "To everyone aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, we look forward to the day when the world has recovered and we're able to visit you again. To all the service members and their families, our hearts and prayers are with you. Thank you for your dedication and your service. Without you, we are nothing."

Joey continued: "I wanna thank you very much and God bless you all."

The ship arrived at a port in Guam in March and has since been severely affected by the coronavirus.

One crew member aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt recently died from COVID-19.

On NBC's "Today Show" Thursday, Secretary Of Defense Mark Esper revealed that more than half of the infected sailors never had any symptoms.

"What we've found of the 600 or so that have been infected, what's disconcerting is a majority of those, 350 plus, are asymptomatic," he said, adding, "So it has revealed a new dynamic of this virus that it can be carried by normal, healthy people who have no idea whatsoever that they are carrying it."

