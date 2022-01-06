ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO Says He Got His COVID-19 Booster Shot: 'I Wanna Make Sure Everybody's Healthy And Safe'

In a recent interview with Metal Master Kingdom, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello spoke about what it has been like for him and his bandmates to play sporadic shows during the coronavirus pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET) "There's a new [coronavirus] variant. I don't even wanna watch the news anymore. It is what it is. And you and I have no choice as we speak right now. We have to go with it and live our lives and all that good stuff. I'm vaccinated — I did the whole thing. I just got my booster. I have a family. I wanna make sure everybody's healthy and safe. To each his own — that's what I say — but life has to get back to life sooner than later. And I hope it's sooner, because this is crazy — this is a crazy time in all of our lives. So I'm hoping we can go on tour [this] year — a full tour.

"It's great to play shows," he continued. "ANTHRAX has played around nine shows [in 2021] — festivals — and they were all great, and it was fun. But you know when you get a little taste of something and you want more. You get off that stage and [you think], 'Oh, I have to wait till this long to do another show.' And we're absolutely not used to that. So we can't wait to get back out there.

"We have a full tour booked of Europe for [later this] year, which is awesome; I'm really looking forward to it," Frank added. "And possibly more — [in] the States and stuff. But the promoters are really scared, and I don't blame them, because anything can be pulled out at any second, and people will lose a lot of money. It's a scary time. So I'm hoping things get better for everybody, just to get life back. It's crazy. I hope for the best. I believe in humanity — I wanna believe in humanity and people being smart and just getting past this page in our lives, 'cause this is a page. It's going into a chapter, unfortunately, and it's a really serious chapter."

Frank's memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", was released on November 2 via Rare Bird. The foreword was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.

ANTHRAX is working on material for the follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" album, tentatively due later this year.

