ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO And MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON To Guest On 'Superunknown' Podcast

ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello and MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson will be the featured guests on this week's episode of "Superunknown", a music podcast hosted by renowned rock photographer and filmmaker Dana Distortion. Frank and David will talk about their joint project, ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE, working together while living apart, and, of course, being the bass players of two of the most important metal bands of our time.

Bello announced the appearance in a social media post on Monday. He wrote: "Hello my [email protected] and I are going live on the Superunknown Podcast this week, and we want you involved! Have questions for us? Go to @superunknown_podcast and submit your question on the latest post (you’ll see a photo of us!). A few lucky fans will be selected to join us live on the show this Wednesday to interact with us virtually! You can also submit your original song on submit.superunknownpodcast.com for a chance to feature your music in our episode. We got this!"

ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE's debut album, "Get It Out", was released in January 2019 via Megaforce. The follow-up to ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE's 2014 self-titled EP was once again produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, STONE SOUR), with Jeff Friedl (A PERFECT CIRCLE, ASHES DIVIDE) returning behind the kit.

"Get It Out" featured guest appearances by Ace Frehley (KISS), Gus G. (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIREWIND), Nita Strauss (ALICE COOPER), Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) and Satchel (STEEL PANTHER).

The ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE story begins in 2010, when Bello and Ellefson started touring together to lead bass clinics for the amp manufacturer Hartke. In need of backing tracks to support their demonstrations, they embarked upon some writing sessions and discovered their chemistry.

Bello and Ellefson debuted ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE in early 2014, with a self-titled three-song EP that earned the duo airplay on SiriusXM and an appearance on VH1 Classic's "That Metal Show". Those tracks — "Booze and Cigarettes", "Tell the World", "Here Again" — are included on "Get It Out" as bonus cuts, in remixed and remastered form.

