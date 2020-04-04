ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE Reacts To DONALD TRUMP's 'Models' Joke At Coronavirus Briefing

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has weighed in on President Donald Trump's joke about being "involved in" models during a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Friday. Trump's quip came while the president was commenting on the number of people who would die from COVID-19.

"The models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die and you know what I want to do? I want to come way under the model," Trump said. "The professionals did the models and I was never involved in a model. At least this kind of a model."

Vice President Mike Pence, who is an evangelical Christian, stood behind the president but did not laugh at Trump's comment.

Earlier today (Saturday, April 4), Benante shared a tweet from filmmaker Judd Apatow about Trump's remarks, and he chimed in: "Gotta love how Pence just stands there and wonders how bad his wife is going to react to that 'models' line"

First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly a model before meeting Trump in 1998. They married in 2005.

In March 2017, the Washington Post noted that Pence never eats alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen, and that he won't attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side.

