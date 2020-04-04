ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE Reacts To DONALD TRUMP's 'Models' Joke At Coronavirus Briefing

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has weighed in on President Donald Trump's joke about being "involved in" models during a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Friday. Trump's quip came while the president was commenting on the number of people who would die from COVID-19.
"The models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die and you know what I want to do? I want to come way under the model," Trump said. "The professionals did the models and I was never involved in a model. At least this kind of a model."
Vice President Mike Pence, who is an evangelical Christian, stood behind the president but did not laugh at Trump's comment.
Earlier today (Saturday, April 4), Benante shared a tweet from filmmaker Judd Apatow about Trump's remarks, and he chimed in: "Gotta love how Pence just stands there and wonders how bad his wife is going to react to that 'models' line"
First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly a model before meeting Trump in 1998. They married in 2005.
In March 2017, the Washington Post noted that Pence never eats alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen, and that he won't attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side.
Gotta love how Pence just stands there and wonders how bad his wife is going to react to that “models” line https://t.co/zpQiCNx5KV
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) April 4, 2020
Throwing in a “I hook up with models” joke in the middle of a press conference involving hundreds of thousands of people dying, and blaming people who collect data, is a different type of leadership. pic.twitter.com/8htZN7OxNE
— Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) April 4, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).