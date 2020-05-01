ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE On TOOL: 'That Band, To Me, Is Like The New RUSH'

May 1, 2020 0 Comments

ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE On TOOL: 'That Band, To Me, Is Like The New RUSH'

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has revealed to Revolver's "The Last Show" that the last concert he attended as a fan before the coronavirus outbreak was TOOL's November 2019 performance in his hometown of Chicago. "It was with my girlfriend, Carla [Harvey, BUTCHER BABIES singer], and my daughter Mia came, and we met some friends there," he said (see video below). "And I fucking enjoyed it. I thought they were awesome."

He continued: "That band, to me, is like the new RUSH. Not that TOOL is new or anything, but when I think back to RUSH and the songs and just the musicianship and the just the vibe that they had, I feel like TOOL have that now. And I just love them. They played songs that I wanted to hear, and I just fucking enjoyed it. I didn't know that was gonna be the last show that I would see for the year, or however long this is gonna be. But, yeah, that was it. So TOOL was my last show [before the pendemic], and hopefully it won't be my last show."

Benante has been using his coronavirus downtime to connect virtually with other metal musicians and share videos of them covering various rock and metal classics, including those by RUSH and Tom Petty.

ANTHRAX has spent most of the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in 2021.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).