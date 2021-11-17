ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE Cried At GENESIS Concert: 'Seeing PHIL COLLINS Sitting Was Hard For Me To Watch'

Charlie Benante says that he cried while watching GENESIS perform on the band's current tour, "The Last Domino?"
The ANTHRAX drummer went to see the English progressive rockers play on Tuesday, November 16 at the United Center in his adopted hometown of Chicago. GENESIS kicked off its first U.S. tour since 2007 the previous night at the same venue, with 70-year-old frontman Phil Collins performing seated on stage, the result of debilitating nerve damage that affects his hands and back. He is being backed by his 20-year-old son Nicholas, who is replacing his dad behind the drums, along with keyboardist Tony Banks and bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, both 71, and longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer.
Earlier today (Wednesday, November 17), Benante shared a video of GENESIS's concert, and he included the following message: "I went to see @genesis_band last night and had no idea it was going to be such an emotional experience for me.
"#philcollins is and will always be an amazing drummer/artist. I think he has created some of the best grooves, fills, etc. When I saw him come out last night… I started to cry. I’m writing this now feeling that way too. Time had taken a toll And I realized that time really does fly. The band kicked in and Bam! The water dried up and I was happy again. something came over me and I just got all emotional.
"I used to play GENESIS songs in a cover band when I was young , I knew a lot of the parts like the back of my hand. I guess seeing Phil sitting and not being Phil was hard for me to watch . As the show went on Phil got better and better and I actually cried a bit more later on when they did #carpetcrawlers . The band were outstanding #tonybanks #mikerutherford #darylstuermer and Phils son @nic_collins #niccollins killed it on the drums ( like father like son). Go see them if you have a chance. #inspiring #philcollinsrules".
GENESIS has confirmed that "The Last Domino?" is the band's final tour. The trek is scheduled to take in more than a dozen North American shows, including Washington, D.C., Toronto, Detroit, Philadelphia and New York.
GENESIS will premanently retire from touring after completing its March 2022 European concerts, including three makeup dates in London.
