ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE Announces 'Silver Linings' Covers Album

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has announced a brand new album, "Silver Linings", due out May 14 via Megaforce Records. The 14-track effort features an all-star cast of "who's who" in the thrash, metal, and rock worlds, with all cuts culled from Benante's acclaimed "quarantine jam" video series. Benante has earmarked a portion of the "Silver Linings" proceeds for the Neal Casal Music Foundation, an organization that provides musical instruments and lessons to students and makes donations to much-needed mental health organizations that support musicians in need.

"Back in February of last year," Benante remembers, "with COVID and all the other B.S. that was going on, I was glued to the 24-hour news cycle on the TV and my phone, and I started to get really depressed. My girlfriend said I needed to turn off the news and suggested I do something creative, whether it was art or drumming or writing new songs, and she was right."

Benante set up his electric drum kit at home in his art room and started playing along with music he had grown up listening to. It pulled him out of his depression and reignited his creative drive. "I knew a lot of my musician friends were going through the same thing I had been, so I started asking them if they wanted to get involved, play some songs with me, maybe make a video. That's how it all started."

Throughout the quarantine video series, Benante collaborated on jams with fellow ANTHRAX bandmates Frank Bello, Scott Ian and Jon Donais, his girlfriend Carla Harvey (BUTCHER BABIES), Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT), Ra Diaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES), Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL), John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE) and Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), among many more. Some of Charlie's favorite songs by RUSH, Tom Petty, BEASTIE BOYS, STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, KING'S X, RUN-DMC, MASSIVE ATTACK, U2, FUGAZI, CHEMICAL BROTHERS and Billie Eilish were covered.

For the album's cover art, Charlie recruited his friend, artist Brian Ewing, whose art he's always loved. "I think he did a great job," said Charlie, "and the package's artwork ties in my fascination with horror."

"This isn't a solo album," Charlie added, "this is a record of my favorite songs done with some of my friends during a very dark time. We found a shining light and this is the result of that light. I was really happy that my musician friends came on board and helped make this record what it is. I appreciate all of them, and they all did such a fantastic job. Despite all of the darkness we've experienced this past year, there are 'silver linings,' that's why I chose that title for the album."

"Silver Linings" track listing:

* "City of Blinding Lights" (U2)

Frank Bello

Mark Osegueda

Charlie Benante

* "Chloe Dancer / Crown of Horns" (MOTHER LOVE BONE)

Mark Menghi

Mark Osegueda

Charlie Benante

* "Teardrop" (MASSIVE ATTACK)

Carla Harvey

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Run DMC" (Run-DMC)

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels

Rob Caggiano

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Rhiannon" (FLEETWOOD MAC)

Mark Menghi

Jennifer Cella

Randy McStine

Charlie Benante

* "Yer So Bad" (Tom Petty)

Carla Harvey

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Transylvania" (IRON MAIDEN)

Dave "Snake" Sabo

Frank Bello

Jon Donias

Charlie Benante

* "Presto Vivace" (U.K.)

Ra Diaz

Alex Skolnick

Jordan Rudess

Charlie Benante

* "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish)

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Jimmy James" (BEASTIE BOYS)

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "All The Way" (KISS)

PJ Farley

Joe McGinness

John 5

Charlie Benante

* "Mr Speed" (KISS)

Joe McGinness

PJ Farley

Charlie Benante

* "Public Image" (PUBLIC IMAGE)

Hank Von Hell

Dave Brownsound

Jason "Cone" McCaslin

Charlie Benante

* "Funny Vibe" (LIVING COLOUR)

Ra Diaz

Corey Glover

Henry Flury

Charlie Benante

