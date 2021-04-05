ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES And CROBOT Members Cover RUSH's 'Subdivisions' While In Quarantine (Video)

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), Roberto "Ra" Diaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES), Brandon Yeagley (CROBOT) and Mee Eun Kim (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) have shared their version of another classic RUSH song, "Subdivisions", recorded with each member separated in his or her own home.

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "One year ago I had this idea to make a video while in quarantine. I was feeling pretty down about the passing of Neil Peart and about the Pandemic...I needed to be creative and play! I contacted Alex and Ra about doing a RUSH song and video and they both liked the idea. I felt that they were probably feeling the same way I was, and that this would be a great way of jamming and entertaining while we were stuck home. The response to the initial video was overwhelming! It really made us feel good during a bad time. A whole year ago...I cant believe it! It ended up being a year of making music and videos after all; I now have a record that's coming out May 14 with most of the Jams.

"The RUSH songs will be out on a special EP on Record store day in November. This song will be included on that. 'Subdivisions' is probably in every RUSH fan's top 10 songs, definitely one of their best. The keyboards dominate this tune and Neil's sound on it is so unique! His drum fills are so precise and powerful...like little hooks throughout the song, an air drummer's dream! The lyrics tell a tale of life in the burbs and being shunned when you don't meet a certain standard.

"Subdivisions

In the high school halls

In the shopping malls

Conform or be cast out!

"@alexskolnik @ra @brandon bring it big time - Alex captures Lifeson's vibe so well, Ra kills Geddy's bass parts and Brandon brings his amazing voice. We'd like to welcome @meeeun ,(Thanks to Alex for the suggestion), she is an awesome musician and kills the keyboard parts on this.

"I hope you enjoy this one, It may be one of the last ones for a bit...unless Alex wants to do that EMERSON LAKE AND PALMER tune ( hahahahaha)".

Benante will release a new album, "Silver Linings", on May 14 via Megaforce Records. The 14-track effort features an all-star cast of "who's who" in the thrash, metal, and rock worlds, with all cuts culled from Benante's acclaimed "quarantine jam" video series.

Throughout the quarantine video series, Benante collaborated on jams with fellow ANTHRAX bandmates Frank Bello, Scott Ian and Jon Donais, his girlfriend Carla Harvey (BUTCHER BABIES), Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT), Ra Diaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES), Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL), John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE) and Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), among many more. Some of Charlie's favorite songs by RUSH, Tom Petty, BEASTIE BOYS, STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, KING'S X, RUN-DMC, MASSIVE ATTACK, U2, FUGAZI, CHEMICAL BROTHERS and Billie Eilish were covered.

For the album's cover art, Charlie recruited his friend, artist Brian Ewing, whose art he's always loved.

"Silver Linings" track listing:

* "City of Blinding Lights" (U2)

Frank Bello

Mark Osegueda

Charlie Benante

* "Chloe Dancer / Crown of Horns" (MOTHER LOVE BONE)

Mark Menghi

Mark Osegueda

Charlie Benante

* "Teardrop" (MASSIVE ATTACK)

Carla Harvey

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Run DMC" (Run-DMC)

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels

Rob Caggiano

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Rhiannon" (FLEETWOOD MAC)

Mark Menghi

Jennifer Cella

Randy McStine

Charlie Benante

* "Yer So Bad" (Tom Petty)

Carla Harvey

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Transylvania" (IRON MAIDEN)

Dave "Snake" Sabo

Frank Bello

Jon Donias

Charlie Benante

* "Presto Vivace" (U.K.)

Ra Diaz

Alex Skolnick

Jordan Rudess

Charlie Benante

* "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish)

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "Jimmy James" (BEASTIE BOYS)

Ra Diaz

Charlie Benante

* "All The Way" (KISS)

PJ Farley

Joe McGinness

John 5

Charlie Benante

* "Mr Speed" (KISS)

Joe McGinness

PJ Farley

Charlie Benante

* "Public Image" (PUBLIC IMAGE)

Hank Von Hell

Dave Brownsound

Jason "Cone" McCaslin

Charlie Benante

* "Funny Vibe" (LIVING COLOUR)

Ra Diaz

Corey Glover

Henry Flury

Charlie Benante

Photo credit: Jimmy Hubbard

