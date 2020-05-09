ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES And CROBOT Members Cover RUSH's 'Red Barchetta' While In Quarantine (Video)

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), Roberto "Ra" Diaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) and Brandon Yeagley (CROBOT) have shared their version of another classic RUSH song, "Red Barchetta", recorded with each member separated in his own home.

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "Once again, we've been completely knocked out by the responses to our video tribute to the one & only RUSH, thank you. This time, we've decided to follow up our most recent track (and our first vocal song, 'Freewill') with another one of our favorites, 'Red Barchetta'.

"Sadly, our completion of this video coincides with breaking news of the loss of one of rock'n'roll's greatest pioneers, Little Richard. On the one hand, it's difficult to find a more sonically different pair of acts than RUSH and Little Richard. On the other, it's safe to say (and we're sure the boys from Toronto would agree) that Little Richard blazed a trail for all of us with a force that perfectly fits the subject of 'Red Barchetta' - a high powered sports car from the same time period in which Little Richard was first emerging as an artist. This song is dedicated to him and we hope it brightens up your day."

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

Skolnick told "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about Peart's passing: "It just came out of nowhere. I never knew him personally. Those who knew him personally knew for a while [that he was sick], so it wasn't that much of a shock, although, I tell you, how could it not be a shock?

"I had just recently started listening to RUSH more and intensely — more focused on the drums," he continued. "It was strange — I had this extra urge to airdrum. And then this happened.

"I'm just grateful for the music. I'm grateful I got to see them on the 'Clockwork Angels' tour. I had seen them only once before — back in high school. When I saw them, they were just in full form. And you would never know.

"I'm just thankful for the music and for him," Skolnick added. "What an amazing person, lyricist, thinker. A big inspiration. For those of us that don't always fit in, he's a huge inspiration — not just to drummers."

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

