ANTHRAX Reveals More 'Among The Living' Graphic Novel Details

Z2 Comics and heavy metal titans ANTHRAX have announced the "Among The Living" graphic novel, to be released in stores globally next month.

Since the first announcement of the upcoming graphic novel inspired by the band's landmark 1987 album, the project has remained one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Today, it is announced that the "Among The Living" graphic novel will be released in stores everywhere on July 6. In an effort to support the comic book specialty market, which had been hardest hit by the COVID-19 health crisis of the past year, ANTHRAX and Z2 shipped a surprise limited number of copies early that stores could make available for sale this week.

"I grew up with Marvel and DC, and they were part of my life from the time I was four or five years old," said ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante. "My mom worked at Primrose Bakery on Tremont Avenue in New York, and when I'd go to work with her, I'd sit in the back with the bakers. I'd read and draw the superheroes from the comics she would buy for me from this little shop just a couple of doors down. I've loved everything about comic books and the neighborhood comic book stores ever since."

The project pulls together a who's who of names from around comics and music for a track-by-track storyline inspired by one of heavy metal's most iconic albums, with all four members of the classic ANTHRAX lineup contributing.

An anthology narrated by longtime mascot "The Not Man" newly designed by Greg Nicotero ("The Walking Dead") and written by Jimmy Palmiotti ("Harley Quinn", "Blondie: Against The Odds") and illustrated by classic "Aliens" artist Nelson; "Among The Living" unites bandmembers Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante and Scott Ian with writers, artists, and other rock legends in a tribute to their landmark 1987 album, featuring covers by JG Jones, Eric Powell, and a preorder variant from Charlie Benante. Additional interior art and chapter breaks by Sawblade, Brian Ewing and Josh Bernstein.

Scott Ian will contribute an original story inspired by the fan favorite anthem "I Am The Law", featuring the legendary comic book antihero Judge Dredd, in partnership with 2000 AD. This will make official the decades-long connection between the character and the band, rewarding comic book fans and metalheads alike, and features art by longtime Dredd artist Chris Weston.

The full lineup can be found below:

1. Among The Living

Writer: Brian Posehn

Artist: Scott Koblish and Alladin Collar

2. Caught In A Mosh

Writer: Gerard and Mikey Way

Artist: Darick Robertson, Phillip Sevy and Alladin Collar

3. I Am The Law (featuring Judge Dredd)

Writer: Scott Ian

Artist: Chris Weston and Alladin Collar

4. Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)

Writer: Rick Remender and Joe Trohman

Artist: Roland Boschi and Dan Brown

5. A Skeleton In The Closet

Writer: Corey Taylor

Artist: Maan House

6. Indians

Writer: Grant Morrison

Artist: Freddie Williams II and Andrew Dalhouse

7. One World

Writer: Frank Bello

Artist: Andy Belanger and Tatto Caballero

8. A.D.I./Horror Of It All

Writer: Brian Azzarello

Artist: Dave Johnson

9. Imitation Of Life

Writer: Rob Zombie

Artist: Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks

ANTHRAX's landmark 1987 album influenced an entire generation of metalheads, cementing the New York band's place in the "Big Four" of thrash alongside METALLICA, MEGADETH and SLAYER. The first in a string of gold-certified ANTHRAX albums amounting to millions of records sold in North America alone, "Among The Living" ranks high in "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" (Rolling Stone), "The 50 Best Metal Albums Of The Last 50 Years" (Metal Hammer), and "The 25 Greatest Thrash Metal Albums Ever (Kerrang!)." As recently as March 2020, Loudwire noted that the Decibel Hall Of Fame inductee is "now widely regarded as one of the best thrash metal albums of all time."