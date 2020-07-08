ANTHRAX Members Team Up With FEAR's LEE VING For 'I Don't Care About You' Quarantine Performance

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) and Dan Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, ex-ANTHRAX) have teamed up with FEAR frontman Lee Ving to record a quarantine cover version of the FEAR classic "I Don't Care About You".

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "How the hell did you guys hook up with Lee Ving??? He's a fucking legend! We will surely be asked that question too many times to answer over the rest of our lives so… He DM'd Scott on Instagram. Yep, sometimes social media is awesome.

"First off, the fact that Lee was even paying attention to our Instajams blows my mind. And then he hit Scott up and asked if we could do something together. Could we? Holy shit yes we can! Scott couldn't text Me and Danny fast enough and we felt the same as He did. We are all such huge fans of Lee and FEAR. The Record, FEAR's debut album was such a direct influence on S.O.D. They were hard as hell and twice as tight. I used to watch their performances in Decline of the Western Civilization over and over, marveling in their ability to not give a fuck.

"When Scott started drawing the S.O.D. comic strips in 1984 Sgt. D was basically a zombie Lee. For us they were inspiration and our aspiration. We even covered I Love Livin' In The City live to fill out our set (S.E.O.D. was only 28 minutes long).

"I replied, 'I Don't Care About You' to Scott's query about doing a track with Lee and Danny and I were in. Lee was just as excited about doing this as we were. Turns out he's a Fan!

"Have fun watching/listening my friends, we did!

"Thank you Lee! Thank you to Andy Lagis and Dima Levanchuk for the mix and Vid edit"

Benante has been using his coronavirus downtime to connect virtually with other metal musicians and share videos of them covering various pop, rock and metal tracks, including those by RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, Billie Eilish and Tom Petty.

ANTHRAX has spent most of the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in 2021.

