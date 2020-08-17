ANTHRAX Has Been Working On New Material 'Through The Magic Of The Internet'

August 17, 2020 0 Comments

ANTHRAX Has Been Working On New Material 'Through The Magic Of The Internet'

Scott Ian says that ANTHRAX has "a lot of material" written for its next studio album.

The follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" will be ANTHRAX's third full-length release since the 2010 return of singer Joey Belladonna, who came back into the fold for the "Big Four" shows with METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH, in the process helping inspire a new wave of creativity.

In a brand new interview with Syfy Wire's "Metal Crush", Ian stated about the progress of the ANTHRAX songwriting sessions (see video below): "We had already started working on stuff with the intent of finishing it up in the springtime of this year, of '20, and then maybe getting in the studio and either having a record out later this year or early '21. But obviously all those plans have now changed [in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic]. We have still been working on stuff through the magic of the Internet. We can do a lot over Zoom and FaceTime, sending music back and forth through e-mail and all that. But we need to really get in the room and work on the arrangements and really play something, like, 30 times until you really understand it and feel like, 'Okay, this is what this arrangement needs to be.' But that's kind of the holdup at this point. But we certainly have a lot of material, which makes me very excited about when we can actually get in a room together and [work on stuff]."

At last year's Download festival in the United Kingdom, drummer Charlie Benante said fans can expect to hear some surprises on ANTHRAX's next disc. "There's some extreme stuff on this record that we touched on," he said. "There's different things that we're gonna try and do that's gonna make it next level."

Earlier last year, Benante told Australia's "Everblack" podcast that ANTHRAX's new music is shaping up to be "a little more in the aggressive style."

"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the band experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP "Worship Music".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).