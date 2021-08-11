ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE To Drop His First-Ever NFT This Friday

On Friday, August 13, ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante will drop the first NFT of his "Monsters" series via neonARKade, a curated NFT platform that connects high-profile content creators to their fans and followers.

Says Benante: "The NFTs are a seris of monsters that I created with neonARKade. Now, the series, it consists of four monsters. I won't tell you which ones they are; you've gotta get 'em on Friday. But the artwork is all mine as well as the music soundscape. I created everything here. Now, they're limited to only 15 of each, so you've gotta get on it and get them on Friday.

"Now, with every purchase, you will be entered into a raffle to win coffee with yours truly, either with a Zoom call or if I'm playing in your area, we'll do it in person. So I'm excited about that. We can get together, have coffee, talk about music, art, movies, politics, the weather — whatever you wanna talk about… How much cream you put in your coffee; how much coffee you drink. Let's just do it. But you've gotta be in it to win it. Another cool thing is in the future, I'll be announcing certain incentives to only NFT holders. So that's a cool thing. If you've got an NFT, I'll be announcing things in the future — fun things. If I'm in your area, let's get together. You wanna come backstage, you've gotta be in it."

As the worlds of entertainment and technology converge, neonArkade is creating an entirely new capability through its groundbreaking NFT marketplace that gives artists, musicians, and athletes a new way to connect and engage with fans while showcasing their creativity.

neonARKade will also announce its full pipeline of NFT releases including a heavily anticipated NFT drop featuring never-before-seen content of prolific rap artist Tupac Shakur, in collaboration with his mentor and close friend Leila Steinberg. Other featured neonARKade artists include former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook and NBA player Langston Galloways.

neonARKade is a streamlined, user-friendly and all-inclusive marketplace that empowers even the most technologically averse fans to acquire and use NFTs that feature the creators and athletes that they love. The platform accepts crypto and U.S. dollar payments, and includes an extensive learning center to help the unfamiliar user learn about NFTs and the purchasing process.

"The NFT phenomenon has created amazing new opportunities for athletes, musicians and entertainers. The growth of this market in recent months has been breathtaking, however it is our belief that the world is only beginning to grasp the true potential of NFTs and how they are poised to disrupt the entertainment industry — just as bitcoin and other cryptoassets are changing the way we interact with money," says Kevin Virgil, the co-founder of neonARKade. "We see a huge opportunity to create revolutionary new ways for our clients to connect with and amaze their fans, beyond the simple sale of a piece of art or music."

NFTs have generated over $2.5 billion in sales in the first half of 2021, with the vast majority being linked to digital art. While this trend has certainly disrupted the global art market, the neonARKade team understands that the true market opportunity for NFTs is far larger. The most powerful features of NFTs — provable authenticity, exclusive unlockable content, and the ability to enable access to closed groups and events - are poised to create a trillion-dollar market, and neonARKade is in position to become a leader in this massive and world-changing trend.

neonARKade has been built to realize the full disruptive potential of crypto and blockchain technology. The company has been formed as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in the state of Wyoming, which on July 1, 2021 became the world's first government to recognize this structure. DAOs rely on "smart contracts" to enforce good governance without exposure to human error or manipulation.

The neonARKade founders are deeply experienced professionals with an extensive background in finance, technology, and entertainment. Team members have worked with high-profile bands and actors in the music, TV and film production industry, and with professional athletes to help them achieve their business and financial goals. The company also brings substantial experience from Wall Street, and more recently have been immersed in the cryptocurrency world for the past decade.

To be notified when neonARKade NFTs drop, visit neonarkade.io.

