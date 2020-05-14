ANTHRAX Drummer And SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist Cover BILLIE EILISH's 'Bad Guy' While In Quarantine (Video)

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Ra Diaz have shared a video of them covering Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy", recorded with each musician separated in his own home.

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "Ra and I always Loved this tune and wanted to do a Remix of it. We added some crunch, some funk, some Groove. We like all different forms of music so if Ya Don't like anything, keep it to yourself.

"Thank you to Andy Lagis and Dima levanchuk for Mixing and editing and to Billie Eilish for the Song".

Benante has been using his coronavirus downtime to connect virtually with other metal musicians and share videos of them covering various rock and metal classics, including those by RUSH and Tom Petty.

ANTHRAX has spent most of the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in 2021.

